The Mets selected Ortega's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Ortega joined New York on a minor-league deal in mid-June and will join the big club Tuesday to help fill out the roster after the Mets shipped off numerous players at the trade deadline. The 32-year-old had a .689 OPS with the Cubs last season and had a .230/.379/.398 slash line in 30 games for Syracuse.