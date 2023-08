The Mets recalled Garrett from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

New York sent right-hander Vinny Nittoli to Triple-A in a corresponding move to clear room for another right-hander in the bullpen in Garrett. Over 9.2 innings in the big leagues between the Orioles and Mets in 2023, Garrett has given up 13 earned runs on 15 hits and six walks.