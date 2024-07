MRI results on Garrett's right elbow revealed no ligament damage Thursday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Garrett will remain shut down from throwing for roughly one week while his inflammation subsides before beginning a throwing program shortly after the All-Star break. His return will depend on how he feels as he moves through his rehab process, but manager Carlos Mendoza said he expects the 31-year-old righty to be sidelined roughly 2-to-4 weeks.