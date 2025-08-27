Helsley took a blown save Tuesday against Philadelphia, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

The blown save was Helsley's ninth of the year and his fourth with the Mets, making him 0-for-4 on save opportunities since landing with his new team. The hard-throwing right-hander now has a disastrous 10.38 ERA, 2.31 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB over 8.2 innings for New York. Given his struggles, it wouldn't be surprising to see the club use Helsley in lower-leverage situations until he bounces back.