Helsley (3-3) took the loss Thursday against Atlanta, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk in an inning of relief. He failed to strike out a batter.

Called upon to protect a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning, Helsley issued a one-out walk before serving up back-to-back doubles to Michael Harris and Ozzie Albies. Helsley has had a rough start to his tenure as Edwin Diaz's main setup man, coughing up seven runs (albeit only three earned) over six appearances and five innings while getting charged with two blown saves and two losses. The Mets won't give up on the trade-deadline acquisition, but Helsley could begin to cede eighth-inning duties to other relievers until he gets back on track.