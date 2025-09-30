Manaea will be evaluated soon to determine whether he will need surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Manaea was diagnosed with loose bodies in his pitching elbow in June, which set back his rehab from an oblique strain at the time. He made his season debut just before the All-Star break, stayed off the injured list from that point forward and finished the year with the elbow feeling well. However, Manaea posted a 5.64 ERA over 12 starts and three relief appearances, and it's possible the elbow was a factor in his struggles. More should be known about Manaea's status in the coming weeks.