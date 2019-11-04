Mets' Seth Lugo: Rotation candidate for 2020
Lugo will be a candidate for a rotation spot next season, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Lugo pitched exclusively out of the bullpen for the first time in 2019 and thrived, saving six games with a 2.70 ERA. He struck out 33.1 percent of opposing batters, smashing his previous career high of 25.1 percent. His numbers would likely decline somewhat if he returns to pitching longer outings, but there's reason to believe he's a better pitcher than he was when he was last a full-time starter back in 2017, when he finished the season with a 4.71 ERA. Lugo's role will likely be determined in part by what starters the Mets are able to bring in this offseason.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...