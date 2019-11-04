Lugo will be a candidate for a rotation spot next season, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Lugo pitched exclusively out of the bullpen for the first time in 2019 and thrived, saving six games with a 2.70 ERA. He struck out 33.1 percent of opposing batters, smashing his previous career high of 25.1 percent. His numbers would likely decline somewhat if he returns to pitching longer outings, but there's reason to believe he's a better pitcher than he was when he was last a full-time starter back in 2017, when he finished the season with a 4.71 ERA. Lugo's role will likely be determined in part by what starters the Mets are able to bring in this offseason.

