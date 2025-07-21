Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that he expects Marte (knee) to be activated from the 10-day injured list later this week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Marte will need a few more days to recover from a right knee bruise, but he will bypass a rehab assignment and appears likely to be back when the Mets begin a road trip this weekend. Upon his return, Marte will see some playing time in the designated hitter slot, with perhaps most of it coming against left-handed pitching.