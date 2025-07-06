Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said after Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Yankees that Marte will get evaluated after his knee "flared up" in the ninth inning, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Marte was in the lineup for the fourth time in the last five games but was making just his fifth start of the season in the outfield while Brandon Nimmo served as the Mets' designated hitter. The 36-year-old provided a spark from the top of the order with three base hits and his fifth stolen base of the season over his five plate appearances, but the flareup of his chronic knee issue now clouds his availability heading into the All-Star break. Even if Marte is able to quickly bounce back from the knee problem, his playing time could soon trend downward with Jesse Winker (oblique) expected to return from the injured list at some point during the upcoming week.