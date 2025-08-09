Marte went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to Milwaukee.

Marte clobbered his first homer since coming off the injured list in late July and his fifth of the year overall. The veteran outfielder continues to play a part-time role alongside Mark Vientos as a designated hitter, and the former has been rather effective at the plate since the beginning of July. Over his last 13 games (43 at-bats), Marte is hitting .349 with the aforementioned long ball, five doubles, three RBI and one stolen base.