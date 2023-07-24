While the Mets continue to believe Marte (migraines) will need only a minimum 10-day stay on the injured list, he could go on the paternity list at the end of July, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The veteran outfielder is currently eligible to be activated from the IL on July 27, but he might not return to the lineup for a few days after his activation. Marte is one of many Mets who have failed to meet expectations this season, slashing .254/.308/.332 through 84 games with 24 steals but only five homers, 28 RBI and 38 runs.