Marte went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees.

The veteran outfielder has five multi-hit efforts in the last eight games as he rebounds from a slow start to August, and Marte is batting .382 (13-for-34) over that stretch with three doubles, two homers, two steals, five RBI and six runs. The surge has pushed his slash line on the year back up to .295/.348/.464.