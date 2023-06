Marte went 1-for-5 with a run scored and a steal in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Yankees.

Marte now has a steal in back-to-back games, giving him 19 for the year and surpassing his total through 118 contests last season. The 34-year-old outfielder also has hits in eight of his previous nine games, going 12-for-37 (.324) in that span. Overall, Marte is slashing .257/.314/.330 with three homers, 27 runs scored and 18 RBI through 238 plate appearances on the campaign.