Marte (quadriceps) went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run and an RBI in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Angels.

Marte sat out the previous three contests due to a tight left quad, but he didn't miss a beat in his return to the lineup. He drove in a run on his 11th double of the season in the third inning and went on to reach base two more times on the night.