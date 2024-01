Taylor signed a one-year, $2.025 million contract with the Mets on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Taylor arrived in New York with Adrian Houser through a trade that sent Coleman Crow (elbow) to Milwaukee in December. Taylor slashed .239/.294/.451 in five seasons with the Brewers and projects to serve as a fourth outfielder for the Mets -- much like he was in Milwaukee.