Mets' Zac Thornton: Blanks Bucs for third win

Thornton (3-2) picked up the win in Friday's 6-4 victory over the Pirates, allowing four hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out three.

The rookie southpaw tossed just 63 pitches (42 strikes) before begin lifted with the Mets ahead 6-0, although the bullpen made things interesting. Thornton has held the opposition off the scoreboard in three of five starts since rejoining the rotation just before the All-Star break, posting a 1.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB through 29 innings over that stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Atlanta.