Mets' Zac Thornton: Earns first MLB win

Thornton (1-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out two over six scoreless innings.

Thornton threw 53 of his 81 pitches for strikes and picked up the first major-league victory of his career. The left-hander allowed just one hit through his first five innings and retired 13 consecutive batters during one stretch before finishing with his second straight scoreless outing. Thornton has now thrown 18 consecutive shutout innings and through his first four major-league starts he owns a 1.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB across 23.1 innings. He's lined up to make his next start Monday at home against Atlanta.