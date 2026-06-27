Mets' Zach Thornton: Back in minors

The Mets optioned Thornton to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

Thornton gave up just one run over six innings during his start against the Phillies on Friday, but it wasn't enough to buy him another turn through the rotation. He'll instead head back to Triple-A to make room for Christian Scott's (hip) return from the injured list. Now with a 4.35 ERA and 1.16 WHIP through 10.1 across his first two MLB starts, Thornton could be called upon again later in the year if New York's rotation depth is tested.