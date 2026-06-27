Mets' Zach Thornton: Impresses in return

Thornton did not factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Phillies, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Making just his second career major-league start, Thornton allowed a run in the first inning before settling in with five scoreless frames. He threw an impressive 54 of 78 pitches for strikes with 13 whiffs while logging his first career quality start. The rookie southpaw likely earned himself another turn in the Mets' rotation, which would line him up for a road matchup against Atlanta next weekend.