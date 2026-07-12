Mets' Zach Thornton: Will start second half in rotation

Thornton will remain in the Mets' rotation following the All-Star break, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The rookie allowed just two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings Sunday against the Red Sox in a no-decision. He struck out five.

Thornton was stellar against Boston on Sunday, as he needed just 82 pitches to get through seven scoreless innings while holding the Red Sox to just two singles, and he'll be rewarded with a regular spot in the Mets' rotation to open the second half. In three major-league starts this season, Thornton's pitched to a 2.60 ERA with a 0.92 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB across 17.1 innings.