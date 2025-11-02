King declined his side of a $15 million mutual option for the 2026 season Sunday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Though he endured an injury-plagued 2025 campaign in which he compiled a 3.44 ERA over 73.1 innings and 15 starts before being moved to the bullpen for the Padres' postseason run, King will head to the open market for the first time in search of a multi-year contract. Despite a somewhat concerning health record, King shouldn't have too much securing an eight- or even potentially nine-figure deal in free agency after submitting stellar ratios (3.10 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 18.2 K-BB%) over the past two seasons upon joining San Diego and making the full-time transition to the rotation.