Sanchez (neck) was activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his start against Atlanta on Thursday.

The veteran right-hander hasn't pitched in the majors since late 2020, but he'll make his 2022 debut Thursday after missing most of the season's first half with a neck injury. Sanchez made four rehab starts in the minors and allowed one earned run over 5.1 frames in his last outing, so he shouldn't have any significant workload restrictions in his first start for the Nationals.