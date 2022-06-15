Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Sanchez (neck) upped his pitch count to 50 during his most recent bullpen session, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Sanchez is finally making some meaningful progress in his recovery from a cervical neck impingement that first cropped up in early April and kept him from throwing for a month. He's scheduled to report to the Nationals' spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. in the coming days to continue throwing more bullpen sessions and simulated games. After that, Sanchez will likely begin a multi-start rehab assignment with either the Nationals' rookie-level Florida Complex League club or at one of the higher-level minor-league affiliates. He still appears to be several weeks away from making his 2022 debut for the big club.