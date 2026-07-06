Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Battles dehydration during start

Cavalli acknowledged after Sunday's 11-5 loss to the Pirates that he dealt with dehydration during his start, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal reports. "It was a weird thing," Cavalli said. "I knew it was going to be hot. These last two or three days, I've been trying to prepare my body as best I can for it. Drinking a lot of fluids, the right kind of fluids. I don't know why my body reacted the way it did to it."

After turning in a 13-strikeout gem over seven innings in a win over the Red Sox on Tuesday, Cavalli was unable to maintain that dominant form in his second start of the week. The high temperatures in Washington, D.C. appeared to take an early toll on Cavalli, who saw his fastball velocity drop from 97.6 mph in the first inning to 96.1 mph in the second inning and 94.2 mph in the third. Cavalli was able to stay in the game after a visit on the mound from manager Blake Butera and a team trainer, but he was pulled after walking the next batter he faced. The right-hander ended up taking a no-decision, finishing the afternoon with four runs allowed (three earned) on six hits and two walks across 2.1 innings and 63 pitches. While Cavalli should be rehydrated and ready to go when his turn in the rotation comes up again during next weekend's series against the Yankees, he's still awaiting the results of his appeal of the seven-game suspension he received last week for his role in the benches-clearing incident that took place during his start against Boston. If the appeal process is completed within the next few days and the ban is upheld, Cavalli wouldn't pitch again until after the All-Star break.