Cavalli had his contract selected from Triple-A Rochester ahead of his start against the Reds on Friday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
The 24-year-old was previously announced as Friday's starter for Washington, and he's now officially on the big-league roster. Cavalli has a 3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 104:39 K:BB across 97 innings at Triple-A this season, and he has a favorable matchup against a below-average Reds offense in his MLB debut.
