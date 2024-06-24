Cavalli (elbow) is dealing with the flu and will be held back for a few days, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Cavalli started a rehab assignment with High-A Wilmington on Friday as he continues to work his way back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in spring of 2023. In his first rehab start, he tossed three scoreless innings, striking out three batters. The illness isn't a long-term concern for Cavalli and he'll likely be back on the mound in the near future.