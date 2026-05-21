Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Keeps piling up punchouts

Cavalli (2-3) took the loss Thursday against the Mets, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out nine.

The Mets did all their damage in the third inning, scratching across a pair of runs in the frame, but Cavalli cruised otherwise Thursday. The 27-year-old right-hander surrendered no extra-base hits, also fanning at least eight for the fourth time in his past six starts. The 2020 first-rounder is coming into his own a bit in 2026, posting a palatable 3.86 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 61:19 K:BB across 53.2 frames, and Cavalli will be hoping to keep up his recent hot streak in the strikeout department his next time out versus Cleveland.