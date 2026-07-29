Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Picks up eighth win

Cavalli (8-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Blue Jays, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out three.

Despite striking out just three batters, Cavalli picked up his fourth straight quality start, and his sixth in his last seven starts dating back to June 25. The 27-year-old recorded 98 pitches, 64 of them for strikes, in his 23rd start of the campaign. The right-hander now owns a 3.55 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 130:36 K:BB through 116.2 innings this season. Cavalli is slated to make his next start against Atlanta on Sunday.