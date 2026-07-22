Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Sharp again vs. Colorado

Cavalli (7-4) earned the win Wednesday over the Rockies, allowing four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

Cavalli was excellent Wednesday as he logged his fifth quality start in his last six outings -- he's gone 3-0 with a 2.67 ERA and a stellar 47:6 K:BB across 33.1 innings in that span. With his recent success, Cavalli has lowered his ERA to 3.58 on the season with a 1.29 WHIP and 127:34 K:BB across 22 starts (110.2 innings). Cavalli will look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively scheduled to come at home next week against the Blue Jays.