Nationals' Clayton Beeter: Escapes with fifth save

Beeter earned the save in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rays, allowing one run on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts in the ninth inning.

Beeter was summoned to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and allowed a run with no outs before bearing down to slam the door. It marked the 27-year-old's first save since May 31, and with Gus Varland having last appeared June 16, it appears the Nationals are still taking a committee approach to the closer role. On the year, Beeter owns a 3.63 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 25:16 K:BB across 22.1 innings while collecting five saves and three holds.