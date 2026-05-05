Beeter (forearm) has been cleared to resume throwing off the mound, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Beeter was placed on the 15-day injured list a little over a week ago because of right forearm soreness. An MRI came back negative, and Beeter has taken a big step forward with his rehab with the resumption of mound work. It's unlikely he will be ready to return when eligible May 8, but he should be ready shortly thereafter. Beeter has essentially served as a co-closer with Gus Varland this season and should return to that role once he's deemed physically ready.