Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Astros.

His bases-loaded walk in the top of the 10th inning provided an insurance run as the Nationals broke open a 1-1 tie. Dickerson has hit safely in five straight games, and while his lack of playing time against left-handed pitching limits his fantasy utility in shallower formats, he's enjoying a solid June by batting .308 (8-for-26) in nine contests.