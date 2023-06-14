Dickerson is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Astros.
Dickerson will take a seat as the Nationals take on southpaw Framber Valdez on Wednesday. Stone Garrett will replace him in left field and bat cleanup against Houston.
More News
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Sits against southpaw•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Out of lineup versus lefty•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Out against southpaw•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Clubs second homer•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Out again versus lefty•