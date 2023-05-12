Dickerson (calf) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Dickerson has been out since early April with a left calf strain but is ready to test things out in game action. He was seeing regular action in left field against righties before getting hurt but wouldn't seem to be guaranteed playing time once activated.
More News
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Runs for first time in rehab•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Getting closer to running•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Yet to be cleared for running•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Not cleared for running•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Lands on injured list•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Leaves with left calf injury•