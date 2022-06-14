Ramirez (1-1) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in three innings, taking the loss Monday versus Atlanta.

Half of the hits Ramirez allowed landed over the fence, with Travis d'Arnaud, Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall all taking him deep. This was Ramirez's first start in 21 appearances this season, as he's mainly served as a low-leverage reliever. He has a 4.88 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB across 27.2 innings, and there's little from Monday's outing to suggest he should receive another look in the rotation barring an emergency.