Tetreault will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to start Tuesday against the Braves, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Tetreault has started 12 games for the Red Wings in 2022, and he's put together a 4.19 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 52:24 K:BB across 58 innings. If he fares well Tuesday, he could be get a second turn through the rotation while Stephen Strasburg (neck) is on the 15-day injured list.