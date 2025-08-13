Irvin didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Royals, surrendering six runs on seven hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out three.

The Nationals staked Irvin to a 5-0 lead before he even took the mound for the bottom of the first inning, but the right-hander did his best to squander it, eventually getting the hook after 83 pitches (46 strikes). It's the third time in five starts since the All-Star break that Irvin has been tagged for at least five runs, a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 7.88 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB over 24 innings. The rebuilding Nationals don't have any obvious candidates to replace him in the rotation, however. Irvin is scheduled to make his next trip to the mound at home early next week against the Mets.