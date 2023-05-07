Irvin is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Giants at Oracle Park, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

After limiting the Cubs to one earned run on two hits and four walks over 4.1 innings in a no-decision in his MLB debut last Wednesday, Irvin will be rewarded with at least one more turn through the rotation. Whether he sticks with the Nationals beyond Monday's outing will likely hinge on how he performs in San Francisco. If he does acquit himself well against the Giants, Irvin would likely line up for two-start week, with his second outing likely to come next Sunday versus the Mets in Washington, D.C.