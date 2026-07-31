Nationals' Jake Irvin: Ineffective in return

Irvin (2-5) took the loss Thursday against Atlanta, allowing five runs on three hits and two walks in five-plus innings. He struck out one.

Irvin cruised through three scoreless innings initially, but he wasn't able to record an out in the sixth frame after issuing a pair of free passes. The right-hander missed over two months of action after working his way back from a right shoulder strain, so he likely had some rust to shake off in his first appearance at the major-league level since late May. Irvin is set to take a lackluster 5.56 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 59:24 K:BB over 56.2 innings into a tough road matchup against the division-rival Phillies.