Irvin (8-8) took the loss Tuesday against the Mets, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks across six innings. He struck out three.

Irvin was hit hard by the Mets, yielding four extra-base hits, including a two-run home run to Mark Vientos and a solo home run to Brett Baty. He's now surrendered a total of seven long balls in his last five starts. Irvin has performed especially poorly in his last four outings, tallying a 9.31 ERA and a 2.07 WHIP across 19.1 innings. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Sunday in Philadelphia.