Gray (2-1) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks, giving up one run on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out eight.

Daulton Varsho took him deep for a solo shot in the third inning, but otherwise Gray did a good job stifling Arizona's bats. The right-hander threw 50 of 87 pitches for strikes, and while his control so far has been a little shaky, Gray still sports a 3.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB through his first 14.1 innings this season.