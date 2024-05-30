Gray (elbow) threw 76 pitches in a live batting practice session Thursday, Bobby Blanco of MASN Sports reports.

Gray mixed in his offspeed and breaking pitches more frequently and increased his pitch count by 26 pitches as compared to his first session. He's expected to stay on a five-day rotation, lining him up to throw again Tuesday. Following Tuesday's session, he's expected to progress to the next step of his recovery, presumably a rehab assignment.