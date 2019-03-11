Miller (back) surrendered a double but retired the other three hitters he faced as part of a scoreless fifth inning in Sunday's 6-4 Grapefruit League win over the Astros.

Miller returned to the Washington bullpen after a lower-back injury had kept him out of action for the previous eight days. The 31-year-old made quick work of the first two hitters he faced and was probably deserving of a perfect inning since the double he yielded to Jake Marisnick was largely a result of center fielder Victor Robles losing the flyball in the sun. Manager Dave Martinez has already confirmed that Miller has a spot in the Nationals' Opening Day bullpen, so the right-hander's main focus will just be staying healthy over the next couple of weeks.