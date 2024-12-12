The Nationals signed Pilkington on Thursday to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Pilkington spent the 2024 season at Triple-A Reno in the Diamondbacks organization, holding a 5.91 ERA and 79:49 K:BB over 77.2 frames. The left-hander saw significant action at the major-league level with the Guardians in 2022, posting a 3.88 ERA across 58 innings. He'll likely begin the 2025 season in the rotation at Triple-A Rochester.
