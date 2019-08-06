Barraclough was designated for assignment by Washington on Tuesday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Barraclough was booted off the 40-man roster to make room for Asdrubal Cabrera, who was signed by the Nationals on Monday. Barraclough will now head to waivers, though his 6.66 ERA with 30 strikeouts over 25.2 innings in the big leagues this season will likely scare most teams away.

