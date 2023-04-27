Gore (3-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Mets. He struck out 10.

Gore earned his third win, accounting for one-third of the Nationals' nine wins on the season. He set a new season-high with 10 strikeouts and allowed just one run to bring his ERA down to 3.00 on the season. After being held to just 70 innings last season with elbow inflammation, Gore has been off to a strong start to 2023, allowing just 19 hits and holding a 35/16 K:BB through 27.0 innings.