Gore (elbow) threw off a mound Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Gore increased his throwing distance to 120 feet last week, and Wednesday's throwing session marked the first time that he's thrown off a mound since joining the Nationals. The southpaw still needs to ramp up his intensity, but the team hopes that he'll be able to return prior to the end of the regular season.
