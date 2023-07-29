Gore (6-8) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on five hits and four walks over five innings as the Nationals were downed 5-1 by the Mets. He struck out two.

The southpaw put runners on base in every inning, but he kept New York off the board until the fifth, when two straight walks to open the frame set the stage for a three-run blast by Pete Alonso. Gore exited the game having thrown only 57 of 95 pitches for strikes, and he's issues multiple free passes in seven of his last eight outings, posting a 5.11 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB through 37 innings over that stretch. He'll look for a better result in his next start, likely to come at home next week against the Brewers.