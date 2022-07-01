Thompson (biceps) is back with the team and will be activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Thompson will rejoin the team ahead of their series with the Marlins, making his return from a biceps injury that has sidelined him since April 10. The reliever has pitched one scoreless inning this season, walking two batters while striking out three. He'll likely operate in low-leverage situations moving forward.