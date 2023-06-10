Thompson gave up two hits and struck out two in a scoreless sixth inning Friday to record his third hold of the season in a loss to Atlanta.

The 25-year-old right-hander looked like he might be in line for significant high-leverage usage early in the season, but instead Thompson has fallen apart, posting a 7.62 ERA, 2.08 WHIP and 9:9 K:BB through 13 innings since the beginning of May. If he can find some consistency, however, there should be plenty of opportunities for Thompson and his mid-90s sinker to move up the ladder in a Nationals bullpen that doesn't have any truly dominant late-inning arms.